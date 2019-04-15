MURDER REPORTED 1
A gun attack on Maracas beach on Sunday evening resulted in the death of a man.
Police reports indicate that at about 9.45 pm, gunmen opened fire on a group of men who were liming near the gas station located close the Maracas Police Station.
Kiedon Williams, of Crown Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas, was hit several times and died on the scene while three other men were wounded.
Police said Williams was a known member of the Unruly Isis gang which is based in Chaguanas.
MURDER REPORTED 2 and 3
Police investigators are also looking into two other murders that occurred on Sunday.
Simmon Mitchell, a 60-year-old man who was crippled by a stroke and 20 year old David Joseph were also murdered in separate incidents, while security guard Roger Borriel and Terry Ellie were killed on Saturday, also in separate incidents.
MURDER REPORTED 4
Investigations are continuing after the body of 28 year old David Joseph was found along the Beetham Highway, near the Solid Waste Management landfill.
Police reports state that the body was found yesterday by passers-by at around 8 am.
His body appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head. Police were called in with a district medical officer who confirmed Joseph was dead.
Investigators believe Joseph was not killed where he was found, as the body appeared to have been dragged from another spot.
STABBING
Police are conducting inquiries into the stabbing of a Guard and Emergency Branch constable over the weekend.
The officer is said to be in stable condition at hospital.
Reports quote witnesses as saying that Sterling Martin of Siparia, also known as Flowers, was trying to quell a potentially violent situation when his attacker stabbed him with a broken glass bottle.
Reports indicate that at around 3:30 pm, Martin was off-duty and was liming at the Busy Corner Bar along Coora Road, Siparia when a man holding a beer bottle entered the bar and began to harass patrons.
Marin engaged the suspect verbally before attempting to arrest him after he became violent.
The suspect is said to have pulled away, broke the bottle on a gate at the front of the bar and stabbed Martin on the left side of his face.
On seeing this other patrons got involved and subdued the suspect.
Martin was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility where he was treated. He was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.
Investigators said he is expected to make a full recovery.