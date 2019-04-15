MURDER REPORTED 1

A gun attack on Maracas beach on Sunday evening resulted in the death of a man.

Police reports indicate that at about 9.45 pm, gun­men opened fire on a group of men who were lim­ing near the gas sta­tion lo­cat­ed close the Mara­cas Po­lice Sta­tion.

Kiedon Williams, of Crown Trace, En­ter­prise, Ch­agua­nas, was hit sev­er­al times and died on the scene while three oth­er men were wound­ed.

Po­lice said Williams was a known mem­ber of the Un­ruly Isis gang which is based in Ch­agua­nas.

MURDER REPORTED 2 and 3

Police investigators are also looking into two other murders that occurred on Sunday.

Sim­mon Mitchell, a 60-year-old man who was crip­pled by a stroke and 20 year old David Joseph were also mur­dered in sep­a­rate in­ci­dents, while se­cu­ri­ty guard Roger Bor­riel and Ter­ry El­lie were killed on Sat­ur­day, al­so in sep­a­rate in­ci­dents.

MURDER REPORTED 4

Investigations are continuing after the body of 28 year old David Joseph was found along the Beetham Highway, near the Solid Waste Management landfill.

Police reports state that the body was found yesterday by passers-by at around 8 am.

His body appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head. Police were called in with a district medical officer who confirmed Joseph was dead.

Investigators believe Joseph was not killed where he was found, as the body appeared to have been dragged from another spot.

STABBING

Police are conducting inquiries into the stabbing of a Guard and Emer­gency Branch con­sta­ble over the weekend.

The officer is said to be in stable condition at hospital.

Reports quote witnesses as saying that Ster­ling Mar­tin of Siparia, al­so known as Flow­ers, was try­ing to quell a po­ten­tial­ly vi­o­lent sit­u­a­tion when his at­tack­er stabbed him with a bro­ken glass bot­tle.

Reports indicate that at around 3:30 pm, Mar­tin was off-du­ty and was lim­ing at the Busy Cor­ner Bar along Coo­ra Road, Siparia when a man holding a beer bottle entered the bar and began to harass patrons.

Marin engaged the suspect verbally before attempting to arrest him after he became violent.

The sus­pect is said to have pulled away, broke the bot­tle on a gate at the front of the bar and stabbed Mar­tin on the left side of his face.

On seeing this other patrons got involved and subdued the suspect.

Mar­tin was tak­en to the Siparia Dis­trict Health Fa­cil­i­ty where he was treat­ed. He was lat­er trans­ferred to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal where he un­der­went emer­gency surgery.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said he is ex­pect­ed to make a full re­cov­ery.