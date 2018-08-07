Cabal in the PNM? One Opposition Member Suggests Such.

MP for Barataria/San Juan, Dr. Fuad Khan, is criticizing Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s management of Government Ministries following the most recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Dr. Khan also questioned why Stuart Young was appointed to head multiple Ministries especially since the National Security Ministry requires significant attention.

The Opposition MP said this type of action implies Dr. Rowley’s lack of faith in his administration or his poor judgement when choosing candidates.

He said that the failure to appoint the Member of Parliament for Laventille East / Morvant Adrian Leonce to a Ministry indicates that the Government is operating in a “cabal”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

