Cabo Star’s Dry Docking Being Criticized. Government Under Scrutiny By Opposition MP.

Government is once again coming in for heavy criticisms for the handling of various aspects of the Inter-island Sea Bridge, notably the decision now by the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago to send the Cargo Vessel, the Cabo Star on Dry Dock.

Opposition Member of Parliament for Princes Town Barry Padarath is at a loss as to why the vessel is being sent on Dry Docks at this time

Speaking with News Power Now, Mr. Padarath said it shows a lack of thinking and proper planning on the part of the government

According to Mr. Padarath, there is hope that when it does come into service, the Galleons Passage will alleviate the transport woes between Trinidad and Tobago.

However he says, there are many unanswered questions regarding the acquisition of the ferry and he is hopeful that the government will provide the nation with the answers.

