Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, says the cause of an accident to a Caribbean Airlines aircraft is not yet known.

CAL in a media statement explained that around 11:15pm on Wednesday the ATR-72 aircraft, was being taxied from the ramp at the Piarco International to an aircraft hangar when it came into contact with the wall of the airport terminal building.

It noted that the aircraft was not in active service and there were no passengers or crew on board.

The extent of damage to the aircraft is being assessed, and it has been withdrawn from service.

There were no injuries to any personnel.

An investigation has been initiated by the relevant authorities.

Speaking at the weekly post cabinet news briefing this afternoon, Minister Imbert said it will be premature at this point in time to indicate what cause the accident.