Caribbean Airlines reiterates that it does not fly the Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft.

The statement comes on the heels of the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 on Sunday.

It was the second crash involving a 737 Max 8 in six months. Some people have pointed to similarities between both incidents.

Today Russia, Japan and Tunisia banned the jet from its airspace.

Late on Wednesday, the United States Federal Aviation Administration told the country’s airlines to ground their fleets, but was criticized for not doing it sooner.

In a media release CAL said the airline will not, and in fact cannot, introduce any aircraft into its fleet that does not meet the most stringent international and domestic regulations.

It explained that if the Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft fails to meet any of the very stringent requirements, it will not be added to CAL’s fleet.

CAL said its international aviation consultants, attorneys, and management are closely monitoring the situation, and will take all required steps to continue to safeguard the airline, its customers and staff.

In the meantime, Caribbean Airlines is doing all that it reasonably can, to accommodate on its aircraft, those passengers of other air carriers who may be affected by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX-8.