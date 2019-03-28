General Secretary of the Industrial General and Sanitation Workers Union, Steve Theodore, is suggesting that there be proper regulation as it relates to private companies who are involved in the area of sanitation.

He made the remark while being interviewed on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Theodore said the union is aware of cases where workers under such arrangements, are taken advantage of and do not have access to safety gears.

Commenting on the current state of negotiations for workers employed with the Solid Workers Management Company Limited, Mr Theodore is hoping there is a positive turn around in the deliberations.