Chief Executive Officer of Nation Drivers Company Limited, Stan Huggins, is suggesting a reintroduction of road safety education in schools carried out by police officers, something he says existed in the 1970’s.

He believes more focus should be placed on the education aspect of road safety, rather than punishment.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme, Mr. Huggins suggested that this can be one of the methods used to address the carnage on the nation roadways.

He proposed that the road safety program locally should be one that is unique to this country.

Mr. Huggins also recommended that there be a system in place where persons can report complaints of irresponsible driving.