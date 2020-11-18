Advertisement

LATEST CORONA VIRUS INFO – OFFICIAL STATS AND MAPS

Calls for investigation into Oil spill at South Oropouche river

Nov 18, 2020 | 0 comments

Member of Parliament for Oropouche West, Davendranath Tancoo is calling for an investigation into reports of the presence of a substantial amount of oil in the waters of the South Oropouche river, at the New Cut Channel/Godineau River happening.

Tancoo issued a media release this afternoon following a letter his office emailed to the EMA and ODPM which included video footage of the alleged oil spill.

Mr. Tancoo said that the damage to plant and animal life is evident.

He claims Fisherfolk have had their boats damaged and are justifiably concerned about their livelihood and the environmental disaster inflicted on the habitats associated with the South Oropouche river and lagoon.

