Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, says while Caribbean Airlines has placed an order for a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, that contract is now being reviewed.

Today Russia, Japan and Tunisia banned the jet from their airspace following the fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday.

Speaking at the weekly post cabinet news briefing this afternoon, Minister Imbert explained that CAL is revisiting the contract to lease the aircraft.

Minister Imbert also indicated that at present, CAL has no Boeing 737 Max 8 in its fleet.