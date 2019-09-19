Incarcerated rapper, Tekashi69 has snitched on rapper CardiB. He took the witness stand in the Manhattan Federal court today, where he delivered the first part of his testimony against two men, Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, who are facing federal racketeering and firearms charges. Ellison is also facing additional charges in connection to his alleged kidnapping and beating of 6ix9ine in July 2018.

Today, as he sat on the stand, 6ix9ine said Cardi B is a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He also reportedly stated that he did not try to mimic Cardi’s rise to fame. “I knew who she was. I didn’t pay attention,” he said, according to Page Six.

Following news of 6ix9ine’s testimony, Atlantic Records denied to Billboard the rapper’s claims that Cardi B is a member of Nine Trey. Earlier this year, Cardi told GQ’s Caity Weaver, “When I was 16 years old, I used to hang out with a lot of… Bloods. I used to pop off with my homies. And they’d say, ‘Yo, you really get it poppin’. You should come home. You should turn Blood.’ And I did. Yes, I did. And something that—it’s not like, oh, you leave. You don’t leave.”