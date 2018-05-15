Carenage Teen Appears in Court on Several Misdemeanor Charges

A Carenage teenager was scheduled to appear before the Port of Spain Children’s Court today, charged with the murder of 60-year-old Narine Surijlal, which occurred on Sunday 22nd April, 2018.

The 16-year-old boy is also charged with three counts of robbery with violence, assault with intent to rob and possession of firearm and ammunition, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on Sunday 13th May, 2018.

Mr. Surijlal, a pensioner, of Brazil Lome Trace, Brazil Village, was fishing with a group of persons at Pier 2, Chaguaramas, around 2:20am on Sunday 22nd April, 2018, when three armed assailants approached the group and announced a robbery.

During the incident, the victim attempted to escape, when one of the gunmen opened fire.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his neck and was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.

Mr Surijlal was released from the hospital on Friday 4th May, 2018, but reported feeling ill the following day and made a visit to the Arima District Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The teen, who has other matters before the Court, was ‘reporting in’ at the Four Roads Police Station on Friday 4th May, 2018, when he was arrested by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 1.

