Carenage Water Woos

Residents of Carenage are currently experiencing a disruption in its pipe borne water supply.

According to WASA, this is due to electrical problems affecting the Scorpion Booster Station.

Repair works are currently underway and are expected to be completed by 4pm today, Monday 21st December, 2020.

Areas affected include: Haig Street, Sea View Hill, Upper Abbe Poujade Street, Moya Drive, St. Nicholas Street, Mt. Pleasant Street, Neckles Drive, Resurrection Hill and Scorpion Hill.

WASA adds that it may take up to 24 hours for the pipe borne water supply to normalize to some areas, after the facility returns to operation.