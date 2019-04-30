Head of Corporate Communications at Caribbean Airlines, Dion Ligoure, says the national carrier does not receive a fuel subsidy from the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.

She made the revelation in News Power Now interview on Monday, as she sought to correct information published in an editorial of the Sunday Guardian newspaper.

It was also revealed by CAL via a media release that the airline operates about 343 international flights per week, as opposed to 600 international flights as stated in the Sunday Guardian.

Ms. Ligoure also gave insight into CAL’s performance in travel between Trinidad and Tobago during the busy Easter period and the Tobago Jazz Festival.