Caribbean Airlines Refutes Claims Of Chaos Due To Delayed Flights At Piarco & Crown Point.

Passengers both at Piarco International Airport and ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago complained of numerous flight delays over the weekend.

Some passengers described scenes at the airport on Sunday as utter chaos.

There were complaints that flights were delayed for hours and in some circumstances, people could not get onto flights.

However, speaking with News Power Now on Monday, Head of Communications at Caribbean Airlines, Dione Ligoure stated that there was a technical issue an aircraft and this would have caused a backup at both airports. She said that contrary to reports there was no chaos.

She did acknowledge however that the issue caused a delay with flights into and out of the airports and this would have led to some delays.

She also disclosed that the higher number of passengers who travel over the weekend would have added to the issue.

