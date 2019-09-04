Coordinator of the Caribbean Association of Local Government Authorities, Martin Terry Rondon, says efforts have begun to mobilize relief aid for people of the Bahamas who have been devastated by the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

Speaking with News Power Now this afternoon, Mr Rondon, is also the Chairman of the Sangre-Grande Regional Corporation, said he has been in contact with Councilor Rance Smith who informed him he is unable to locate five family members.

Mr Rondon said he has called on the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Local Government Authorities and all other municipal corporations to lend assistance, adding that he is also doing his part in Sangre-Grande.