The Water and Sewerage Authority is advising members of the public of expected ongoing challenges throughout May into June, in relation to water production and distribution to various areas, system-wide.

It says this is in light of the latest predictions from the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service and the Barbados based Caribbean Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, which both indicate that Trinidad and Tobago can expect continued below normal rainfall throughout May.

In a media release WASA said according to the Institute’s Caribbean Drought Bulletin, May 2019, Trinidad and Tobago continues to be under a drought watch, through to July 2019, along with Antigua, Barbados, Guyana, Hispaniola, St Kitts and St Vincent among others.

In view of this forecast, the Authority explained that it is prepared to maintain the various elements of its Water Supply Management Plan, designed to sustain available supplies through the dry period, reduce unaccounted for water and decrease demand.

To this end, WASA says the available water supplies at its main impounding reservoirs at Arena, Navet, Hollis and Hillsborough are being closely monitored and managed, while work is ongoing to maximize the availability of ground water sources to compensate in part for reduced flows at surface water sources.