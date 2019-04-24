There must be an urgent resolution to the Venezuela crisis or else the Caribbean region risks facing devastating consequences.

This is the warning coming from Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, David Commissiong.

He made the assertion while speaking with host Andy Johnson on Power 102.1 FM on Tuesday evening.

Mr Commissiong noted that several large and powerful nations have supported opposition leader, Juan Guaido and called for President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

Mr Maduro however remains defiant in the face of the calls as the crisis in that country worsens.

Mr Commissiong warned that if a solution to this crisis is not forthcoming, there could be severe consequences for the region.