CARICOM Expresses Sadness and Concern Over US Protests At Capitol Hill, Washington.

Reactions continue to pour in following the dramatic events yesterday in Washington DC.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has expressed deep sadness and concern with the unprecedented scenes that unfolded at the Capitol Building in Washington DC, USA, during the certification of the votes of the presidential elections by the US Congress yesterday.

Via media release it stated that the storming of the US Congress was a gross affront to democracy and the rule of law in a country which has been viewed as a leading light of representative governance the world over.

It said CARICOM looks forward to the restoration of order and the continuation of the process of transfer of power in a peaceful manner