With Carnival celebrations in high gear, the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago is remindingparents and guardians to continue to be vigilant regarding the safety of their children.

The Authority notes while some children will take to the streets to be part of the festivities and

showcase their costumes, others will be spectators. However, parents and guardians should not get caught up in the revelry and expose children to dangerous situations.

Those responsible for the care of children are reminded to observe the following:

• Dress children appropriately and not expose them to unwarranted attention from predators

• Do not leave children in the care of strangers

• Do not serve or allow children to sell alcoholic beverages

• Older children should not be given the responsibility of supervising younger ones

• Ensure children are supervised at all times by a trusted adult. However, remember child

abusers can be a family member or a friend, so notice the interactions between children and adults around them

• Provide children with identification cards bearing their name, name of parent/guardian, address and telephone number (this should be placed on their person, e.g. Pocket or pinned under their shirt)

• If a child will be attending camp, parents and guardians should get familiar with the camp supervisors and request the itinerary of events. Drop in at the camp site to check on your children

• Monitor children at all times when at the beach or by the river. Never allow a child to go into the water alone

• Take a digital picture of your child that in the event he/she gets lost you can show a current picture.

Child protection is everyone’s responsibility and the Authority is urging the public to report any

incidents of abuse to the Police at 999 or to our 24-hour hotline at 996 or 800-2014.