Caroni Cluster Attributed to Rise in Covid-19 Cases, Says CMO.

Trinidad is once again experiencing a rise in Covid cases. This is according to Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram.

Speaking at the Covid Media update on Monday morning, Dr. Parasram said the average number of positive Covid 19 cases has risen slightly in the last few days. This attributed this to a cluster of cases in the Caroni area which he says is now of some concern.

He revealed the cluster spread beyond families to work places and other areas.

He said the small upsurge was a result in people becoming complacent because of the lo number of positive cases recently.