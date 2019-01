National Security Minister, Stuart Young, says the government is not planning to renew a CCTV contract with the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago at a rate it describes as very costly.

He made the revelation during a meeting today of the Standing Finance Committee.

Minister Young said another provider, which could deliver a similar service had a better rate.

He said because of the development the state is no longer able to continue the contract with TSTT at the existing rate.