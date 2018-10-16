CDA Will Lease 122 Acres To Guave Road Farmers.

The Chaguaramas Development Authority is set to lease some 122 acres of land to Guave Road farmers.

Speaking on the latest development Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat said that Cabinet approved a proposal by the Planning and Development Ministry for long-term agriculture leases to farmers who have been working the land for a number of years.

Minister Rambharat said that the issue facing the Guave Road farmers was pending for close to 60 years.

Minister Rambharat, speaking with News Power Now earlier today, also said that this change will be formed as Government’s plan to address the challenges with land tenure and farmers.

