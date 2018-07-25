CDAP Improvements Coming, Says Health Ministry.

The Ministry of Health says members of the public who access their drugs through the Chronic Disease Assistance Programme (CDAP) will soon have an improved experience.

Sent via email the Health Ministry said a decision by the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago will facilitate key modifications to CDAP, which will enhance the overall performance and management of the Programme.

The following improvements to CDAP are as follows: Pharmacies will be re-stocked with CDAP drugs every month instead of every two months.

This is expected to increase the availability of drugs for customers.

Savings from the reduction in the dispensation fee will allow for the purchase of additional drugs and medical supplies and will also cover the cost of the increase in the frequency of deliveries to pharmacies.

Each private pharmacy that now wishes to be included in the CDAP network of over 275 pharmacies will have to pay a one-time set up cost, which is estimated at $68,000.

Additionally, in order to ensure the optimum management of the Programme, the CDAP Steering Committee will be re-established and an independent entity will be engaged to assess CDAP.

Just before the media release was sent out, President of the Pharmaceutical Board, Andrew Rahaman speaking on the Power Breakfast show, on Power 102FM said that there’s no economic advantage for pharmacies selling CDAP items.

Rahaman said the Health Ministry has stated that they have been paying the Pharmaceutical Board too much money to dispense substandard drugs.

However Rahaman said the Board has no control over the quality of drugs purchased.

