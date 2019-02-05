There is still no headway in the investigation into Sunday night’s drive-by shooting in Sea Lots which reportedly targeted alleged gang leader Cedric Burke aka Burkie.

There have been several shootings, a murder and a fire following the incident which have all been labeled as retaliation for the reported attempt on Burke’s life.

However, speaking on CNC3 Television on Tuesday, Burke dismissed reports that he was the target of the drive-by shooting on Sunday and denied that the incidents are linked.

He added that residents are still unaware of the motive behind the incident.