The port in Cedros was shut down on Sunday after officials found the stench of an overflowing cesspit to be absolutely unbearable.

Credos Councillor Shankar Teelucksingh says several cargo and passenger vessels were prevented from docking and offloading as the situation led to immigration and customs officials downing tools.

He made the comments while speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on power 102.1 FM on Tuesday.

Councillor Teelucksingh added that this is not the first time an incident of this nature has occurred.

He also expressed a concern that the port was not designed to facilitate the number of passengers that it currently sees on a weekly basis.

He accused MP for the area, Edmund Dillon of having failed the people of Cedros given the importance of the port within recent times.