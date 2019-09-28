The Water and Sewage Authority has issued a notice to the public of its temporary water supply schedules arising out of the planned shutdown of the Point Lisas Desalination Plant from September 30th through October 16th.

WASA stated that several areas in Central/San Fernando, South East, and South West Trinidad are to be affected.

The press release is as follows:

POINT LISAS DESALINATION PLANT TO

SHUTDOWN FOR PLANNED MAINTENANCE WORKS

At a joint news conference held today – Thursday 26th September 2019 by the Water and Sewerage Authority (the Authority) and the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott), at Desalcott’s office in Point Lisas, John Thompson, General Manager – Desalcott advised of an upcoming planned shutdown of its Point Lisas Desal Plant to facilitate maintenance works; while Alan Poon-King, acting CEO – WASA, provided details on how the Authority planned to mitigate the impact on the shutdown on customers. The planned shutdown which is scheduled to take place from Monday 30th September to Wednesday 16th October 2019, will mostly impact the pipe borne water supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad . Desalcott provides 40 million gallons of water daily to WASA, which is used to supply the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, as well as augment the supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad. In order to mitigate the effects of this supply shortfall on operations, the Authority will implement the following measures during the period of shutdown: Increased production and re-distribution of supply from the Caroni and Navet Water Treatment Plants;

Implementation of temporary supply schedules;

Ensure capacity storage at critical service reservoirs;

Increased water trucking capacity;

Special emphasis and arrangements to supply schools, health institutions, homes for aged and other special needs organisations. Some of the affected areas will include:

Caroni, St. Helena, Charlieville, Chaguanas, Cunupia, Carapichaima, Couva, Claxton Bay, Marabella, Gasparillo, San Fernando, Cocoyea, Union Hall, La Romaine, Woodland, Palmiste, Phillipine, Rambert Village, South Oropouche, Fyzabad, Avocat, Siparia, Penal, San Francique, Rousillac, Aripero, La Brea. Customers are advised to maintain/establish a system of storage over the period of the shutdown and to also manage their water use efficiently by reducing consumption. This can be done by eliminating wasteful practices as well as repairing leaks and overflowing water tanks at home and in business places. Customers are further advised that temporary supply schedules for the period of the shutdown, will be available on the Authority’s website: DOWNLOAD HERE; Facebook page: WASA Trinidad & Tobago and Twitter: @wasatnt from Friday 27th September, 2019. For further information, assistance or to request a truck borne delivery, customers can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26. Full Details are in link below in PDF format

Temporary Water Supply Schedules- Desal 2019-09-26