The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has published temporary water schedules for the period

September 30th to October 16th, as a result of the planned shutdown of the Desalination Plant.

The Authority says the planned shutdown will mostly impact the pipe borne water supply to areas in

Central and South Trinidad.

Descalott provides 40 million gallons of water a day to WASA. This is used to supply the Point Lisas

Industrial Estate, as well as to augment supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad.

In order to mitigate the effects of this shortfall , the authority says it will implement a number of

measures during the period, including increased productions and re-distribution of supply from the

Caroni and Navet Treatment Plants, implementation of temporary supply schedules and increased

trucking capacity.

Some of the affected areas will include: Caroni, St Helena, Charlieville, Chaguanas, Cunupia,

Caripichaima, Couva, Claxton Bay, Marabella, Gasparillo, San Fernando, Cocoyea, Union Hall, La

Romaine, Woodland, Palmiste, Phillipine, Rambert Village, South Oropouche, Fyzabad, Avocat, Siparia,

Penal, San Francique, Rousillac, Aripero and La Brea.