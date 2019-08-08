The Central Division of the TTPS is reporting a reduction in crime in the Division.

Acting Sgt Jacey Small of the Central Division made the disclosure while he was speaking at the TTPS Police Briefing yesterday at the Police Administration building in Port of Spain.

He stated that strong policing efforts would have contributed to positive results.

He revealed that through community policing and an improved relationship with the residents the TTPS was able to make several arrests that led to a reduction in violent crime.

Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar, Central Division also gave an update on the investigation into the incident concerning Simone Ferriera.

Ferriera was run over by a vehicle on Saturday after falling on the roadway while having an epileptic episode.