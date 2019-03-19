Chairman of the Centre for Justice, Harvey Boris, says the group is hoping that at this week’s cabinet meeting the government reviews its proposal for regional nationals to be considered in the same way, as it plans to have all Venezuelan nationals in this country registered.

National Security Minister, Stuart Young, says this exercise, once approved by the cabinet, will help gain credible data on the number of Venezuelan nationals locally whether they are here legally or illegally.

He said the provision will also be used to grant Venezuelans the opportunity to work in the country for one year.

Speaking with News Power Now this afternoon, Mr. Boris said he is remaining optimistic that the centre’s recommendation will be discussed at the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Mr. Boris noted that an official letter has also been sent to the government on the issue.