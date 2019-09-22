Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Senator the Honourable Kazim Hosein says all equipment is ready and persons have been called out and are ready to respond at a moment’s notice, amid the effects of Tropical Storm Karen.

Speaking during this morning’s press conference at the Ministry of National Security in Port of Spain, the Minister said the ministry has taken an “all out corporation approach”- allowing for every corporation to assist each other.

He said all CEOs who are the accounting officers in each corporation have been called out and are ready to respond to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.