Chairman of CEPEP, Ashton Ford is denying reports that the appointment of Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins to serve as a Regional Coordinator in the organization was politically motivated.

Speaking at a press conference held on Tuesday, Mr Ford explained that Mr Rawlins went through the legitimate process and earned the job based on his qualifications and experience.

Mr Ford added that despite calls for him to be fired and apologize to the public, natural justice must take its course.

Mr Ford called for persons to desist from allowing party politics to cloud their judgment as all citizens are entitled to their rights regardless of political affiliation