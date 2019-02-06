Chairman of the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme, Ashton Ford, says performance assessments of Winston “Cro Cro” Rawlins, who is employed with the company, have delivered good reviews.

Mr. Ford, at a news briefing held at CEPEP’s St Madeline headquarters on Tuesday, said an investigation has been launched following the circulation of a video on social media using offensive language at someone while driving one of the company’s vehicles.

He also shared information relating to the process used to advertised, interview and hire, as well as the terms Mr Rawlins’ contract.

Mr. Ford said CEPEP is not about defending Mr. Rawlins, but rather, he is only focused on highlighting to the nation, the facts surrounding the matter.