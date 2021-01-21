Chaguanas Bar Shut Down for Health and Safety Infringements.

A Chaguanas bar was closed down by personnel of a multi-agency operation conducted in the Central Division today for several health and safety infringements.

Acting Senior Superintendent Curt Simon and other officers of the Central Division, in the company of Occupational Safety and Health Authority personnel, proceeded to the bar at Railway Road, Chaguanas around 1.30pm today.

There, they served Prohibition Notices upon the owner and management of the establishment with instructions to immediately halt operations due to the health and safety infringements.

The bar was immediately shut down.

Today’s operation follows a similar exercise conducted on January 15th , during which Central Division officers were accompanied by Customs and Excise personnel and Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services personnel to the same establishment and conducted a thorough inspection of the premises in the presence of the manager.

There, they identified multiple health and safety issues and brought them to the attention of the owner.