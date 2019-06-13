Chaguanas Mayor, Gopaul Boodan, says the government will have to strike a balance regarding how it deals with the Venezuelan migrant situation.

The registration process for Venezuelans, which is currently taking in place in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Tobago will come to an end on Friday.

Speaking during the In Focus Programme on Power 102FM on Wednesday, Mayor Boodan said while he commends the state for taking the measure, he believes the issue must be carefully managed.

Commenting on another matter, Mayor Boodan spoke about the development of the Central borough and the various economic activities taking place.