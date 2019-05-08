Mayor of Chaguanas, Gopaul Boodan, says the necessary ground work is being done that will eventually pave the way for the Borough to get the all clear to become a City.

He gave the update during an interview with Head of News Andy Johnson on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Boodan said action has been taken to address the traffic congestion situation in the Borough.

He also spoke of the work done with various organizations to encourage young people to stay away from a life of crime.