Port-of-Spain Mayor, Joel Martinez, says January 31st 2019 is the deadline for vendors on Charlotte Street who own the state rental fees to pay their arrears.

Speaking with reporters on the issue this week, Mayor Martinez explained that it is important for the street vendors honor their commitments, before the deadline date.

Official authorised vending on Charlotte Street is set to resume on February 7th.

Mayor Martinez said the public can expect some changes as to how the arrangement will be conducted.