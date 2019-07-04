The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago says parents and guardians have a responsibility to manage and help their children understand they are supportive of them, regardless of their performance in the Secondary Entrance Assessment.

As the July-August vacation approach, the Authority is advising parents and guardians that providing for the emotional needs of their child is just as essential as supplying food, shelter, clothing, and toys.

The Authority notes that once a child’s emotional needs are addressed, the child is stable and less likely to inflict harm on himself or herself.

In this regard, the Authority is urging parents and guardians to utilise the vacation period to find activities that would allow them to create a bond with their child.

It also notes that children who lack emotional support from their family will seek it from anyone, which will make them a likely target to predators.

The Authority says it will be engaging vacation camps to increase awareness on child abuse and child protection.

It reminds the public that child protection is everybody’s business and all incidents of child abuse should be reported to the Police at 999 or to the Authority’s 24-hour hotlines at 996 or 800-2014.