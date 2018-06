Communications Minister, Stuart Young, says the state through the Children Authority’s is providing the necessary action and support following the recent murder of a thirty-three year old mother of Dundonald Hill, St James who was discovered by her two young children.

Minister Young gave the update in the Senate this afternoon after being asked by the Opposition to whether the Children’s Authority arranged for the care and Children of of said children.

