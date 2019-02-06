Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, says statistics indicate over seven thousand cases of sexual abuse against children between the ages one and thirteen years have been reported to the Children’s Authority.

He gave the update at the start of deliberations in the Senate on Tuesday, on the Sexual Offences Amendment Bill 2019.

The AG told the Senate that there are many instances where incidents of sexual abuse are not reported to the relevant authorities.

However, during her contribution to the proceedings, Opposition Senator, Khadijah Ameen, suggested that the bill be brought before a Joint Select Committee of Parliament for further deliberations.