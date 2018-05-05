Children’s Authority to Intervene on Behalf of 5 Remaining Boys At St. Michael’s.

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ayana Webster Roy, says in light of the closure of St Michael’s School for Boys, the Children’s Authority will make legal representation to get the relevant approval to get alternative accommodation for the five residents still at the facility.

On Wednesday the Office of the Prime Minister and the Anglican Church advised of the mutual decision to close the school which is located along the Diego Martin Main Road, Diego Martin.

In a media release the Office of the Prime Minister said the reason for the closure of the School is the drastic reduction in the number of residents adding that the facility, with a capacity to accommodate eighty boys, has been accommodating an average of four boys per month since November 2017.

Responding to a question on the issue in the parliament on Friday, Minister Webster Roy said citizens can expect this matter to be handled in a professional way.

