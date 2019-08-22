The People’s Republic of China has handed over two hundred motorcycles to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, for use by the Police Service, in the fight against crime.

The handing over ceremony took place at the Police Academy in St. James today.

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, Minister of National Security, Stuart Young and Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, were present to accept the new mechanical units from Ambassador Song Yumin.

Prime Minister Rowley, speaking at the ceremony said that the Government is outfitting the TTPS with the best possible tools and equipment to do its job. He said in return, the best performance is expected in ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

He also urged proper management of the new fleet, to ensure its efficiency and upkeep.

Minister Young meanwhile noted that the new fleet will allow for greater police visibility and therefore serve as a deterrent to crime and criminality.

Commissioner Griffith in his remarks said the motorcycles will be deployed across both islands in a very strategic manner while giving the assurance they will be maintained by well-trained officers.

Ambassador Song Yumin said the donation highlights the bilateral defence and law enforcement cooperation between Trinidad and Tobago and China and represents ongoing partnerships which will benefit both countries.