Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Kazim Hosein, is urging members of the public not to throw items into watercourses, drains and rivers.

He said this contributed to the flooding, which was experienced in Mt. Lambert and other areas recently.

He also thanked the various responders and stakeholders who helped with clean-up activities.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday afternoon, Minister Hosein called on the population to act responsibly with regard to how they discard their waste.