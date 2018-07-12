Citizens Allowed to Video Record On Duty Police, Confirms Inspector.

Videotaping an officer while he’s carrying out his duties is not against the law.

This is according to Inspector Sheridon Hill of the Professional Standards Bureau.

Speaking today on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM, Insp Hill said each citizen has a right to record an officer as long as he does not get in the way of the officer as he is conducting his duties.

Elaborating on the issue he sought to answer a question posed on whether or not members of the public could be arrested if they are found to be recording while an officer is seeking to apprehend a suspect.

He also revealed that there should be no hesitation when it comes to reporting crime, since there are various avenues to do so safely.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...