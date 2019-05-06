Former trade union leader, Clyde Weatherhead says citizens must allow police officers to carry out their duties without inference.

However, he is insisting that citizens must ensure that the rights are not infringed upon by members of the protective services.

He gave the assessment while being interviewed on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1fm on Monday.

Mr Weatherhead was also responded to questions coming out of discussion from the Power Breakfast Show on whether the country is becoming a police state.