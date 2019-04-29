With the onset of the dry season and the revelation by national and international Meteorological Offices of an intense dry season, there has been concern by many in the country who have already been experiencing the pangs of waterless days.

The Water and Sewage Authority announced that it was imposing restrictions on water usage effective midnight Monday, January 28, 2019 until further notice.

The restrictions include the use of hosepipes and any similar apparatus for the purpose of, among other things watering private gardens and or washing private motor cars.

The prohibition is in accordance with the Water and Sewerage Act Chapter 54:40 of the Laws of Trinidad and Tobago.

So, how are domestic consumers and farmers faring? We’ll find out in this special report with Paul Richards for News Power.

The lack of water in the country is further compounded with the revelation by the Barbados-based Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology that the drought situation in the Caribbean is expected to continue into the early wet season as weak El Niño conditions are forecast to persist.

In its latest Caribbean Climate Outlooks bulletin, the Institute said that for the period May to July recurrent dry spells are forecasted, except for the Windward Islands and Guianas.

The Institute said that a severe “or worse” drought has developed in Antigua, Aruba, Barbados, central Belize, French Guiana, northern Guyana, Martinique, St. Kitts, and eastern Trinidad on the shorter term and in southern Hispaniola on the long term.

While the forecast does not indicate whether rainfall in August to October will deviate from the usual for the late wet season, warmer temperatures than usual are likely.