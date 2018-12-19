Public Utilities Minister, Robert Le Hunte says it is necessary that citizens do their part to conserve electricity in order to reduce the amount of natural gas used in the generation of power thus making more fuel available for gas-based industries.

He explains that in 2016 records revealed that the population of 1.3 million persons consumed a total of eight billion, three hundred and sixty million, six hundred and twenty-two thousand, four hundred kilo watts hours of electricity.

Minister Le Hunte noted that this resulted in an annual per capita consumption of six thousand four hundred and thirty-one kilo watts hours.

He said this is one of the highest per capita consumptions of electricity in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Minister Le Hunte said at present there are over 200,000 persons who benefit from the rebate on electricity bills, which costs the state around $48 million dollars.