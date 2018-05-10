Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago Must Change Their Way of Thinking, Says EU Reps.

Representatives from the European Union say Trinidad and Tobago has to change their way of thinking and behaviour patterns regarding pollution.

Speaking at a media conference yesterday morning, held at the Sagicor building Queen’s Park West, Ambassador to France, Serge Lavroff said that citizens have to be conscious of what they are buying and doing, when shopping.

Meanwhile, Head of the Delegation of the EU, Aad Biesebroek said that they were able to remove a total of three and a half thousand kilos of waste during the beach clean-up initiative.

