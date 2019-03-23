Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, says citizens have been taking advantage of the country’s public health system, because it is free.

He says the ministry has observed that during Christmas and Carnival seasons many individuals are dropped off by their relatives at various public health institutions for extended periods of time.

He made the revelation in the House of Representatives on Friday afternoon, while responding to a question from the MP for Oropouche West.

He was asked whether there are persons currently living at public hospitals and whether there is a maximum time frame that a person can be treated at a public hospital.

Minister Deyalsingh also gave details into some of the situations encountered relating to matters that are encountered in the public health care system.