Citizens Urged to Allow Police to Do Their Job.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is today warning citizens to be mindful to allow police officers to conduct their duties in a safe environment.

A recent video that has been making the rounds on social media has gotten the attention of the TTPS.

The short video shows what individuals on the tape shout police brutality as officers attempt to apprehend a suspect.

Public Relations Officer of the TTPS ACP Jackman speaking on CNC3 this morning stated that the public has to do its part in ensuring that officers can do their jobs effectively.

