The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management is advising all citizens to Get Ready and Stay Ready throughout the 2019 Rainy/Hurricane Season by implementing the following steps.

• Clear all drains around your property to allow water to flow freely

• Clear debris from your gutters and downspouts

• Fill and pre-position sandbags around your property, especially if your area or property has a history of flooding

• Keep all personal documents, valuables and vital medical supplies in a waterproof bag or container in an accessible location

• Build an emergency kit with enough food, water, and medical supplies for at least three days.

Citizens should continue to monitor the website and social media profiles of the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service and the ODPM for weather forecasts, alerts, warnings and cancellations.

The Met Service says Trinidad and Tobago is not currently under any tropical storm or hurricane threat, watch or warning.